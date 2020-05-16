Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $67.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 769,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,015. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,879,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 101,818 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 897,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

