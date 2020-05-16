Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

