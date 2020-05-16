Cisco Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 151,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 75,957 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,241,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.