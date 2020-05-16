Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $75.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.95. 7,937,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

