Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,808 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 157,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

