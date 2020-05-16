Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 162.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,937,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

