Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stake Raised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.05% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $50,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,039,000 after buying an additional 2,178,756 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,261,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,134.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 201,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,903. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

