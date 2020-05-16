Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.15. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 28,400 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

In related news, Director David M. Guernsey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,145 shares in the company, valued at $216,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

