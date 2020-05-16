Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,780 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $101.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,240. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

