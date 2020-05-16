Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.39. 887,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,603. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

