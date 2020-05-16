Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWR. UBS Group increased their target price on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

AWR traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 453,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

