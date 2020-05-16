Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

