Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Centene by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Centene by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,816. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

