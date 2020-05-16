Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,798,000 after purchasing an additional 409,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,175. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

