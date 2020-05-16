Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

MCHP stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

