Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

