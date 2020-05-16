Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $260.41. 2,165,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.