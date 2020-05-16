Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,408,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. 1,468,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,705. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

