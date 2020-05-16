Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Tobam boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 58.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 35,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 930,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,471. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

