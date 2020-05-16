Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,507 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

