Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.