Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 3,421,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

