Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 39.02%.

OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709. Crawford United has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

