CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

