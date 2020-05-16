Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.17-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.02 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
