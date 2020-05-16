Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.85. 5,586,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

