Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DDOG stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $357,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,192.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,807,140 shares of company stock valued at $78,034,813.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

