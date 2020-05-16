DE Burlo Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,042.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.27. 2,897,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

