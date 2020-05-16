DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,147,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.