DE Burlo Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Masco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 3,177,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

