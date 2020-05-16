DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 37,000 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.76. 3,087,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,107. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

