Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 836,174 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
