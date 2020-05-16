Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 836,174 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 10,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,029,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

