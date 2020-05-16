Deutsche Bank Cuts Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $37.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Genpact alerts:

G traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 1,563,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $1,229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Genpact by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 428,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.