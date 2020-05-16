Deutsche Bank Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

GIS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

