Deutsche Bank Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $114.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.59.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 405,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lear by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

