Deutsche Bank Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $37.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on G. Cowen lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Genpact from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. 1,563,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,375. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Genpact by 201.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Genpact by 253.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Genpact by 54.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 428,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

