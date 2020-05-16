Deutsche Bank Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $21.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,006 shares during the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

