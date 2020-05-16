Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.27 ($7.29).

SFQ traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €4.97 ($5.78). The company had a trading volume of 214,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.00. The company has a market cap of $225.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12-month low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of €11.08 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

