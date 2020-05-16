Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.62. 472,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,179. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.24.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

