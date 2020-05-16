Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $34.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $588,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,766. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 638,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.84. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.