Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Announces Earnings Results

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of Digirad stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 281,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Digirad has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Digirad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.