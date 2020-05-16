Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

