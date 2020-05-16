Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,694,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

