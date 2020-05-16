Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.44

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.44 and traded as high as $61.05. Eckoh shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 325,827 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 million and a PE ratio of 47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.