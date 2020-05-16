Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.23. 2,824,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.