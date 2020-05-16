Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 over the last three months.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

