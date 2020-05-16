Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.39. Equity BancShares posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQBK. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.72. 56,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity BancShares by 41.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equity BancShares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity BancShares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

