ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $782,667.66 and $16,121.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00447191 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00150684 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007954 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005452 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 23,541,878 coins and its circulating supply is 23,027,234 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting . ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.