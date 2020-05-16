Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CAO Purchases $10,155.75 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CAO Timothy J. Earnshaw acquired 825 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,155.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at $310,138.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EPRT stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

