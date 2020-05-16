Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,252,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

